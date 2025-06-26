After months of speculation, LiAngelo Ball's girlfriend, Rashida Nicole, announced that the couple are expecting a baby.

“Wish I had all the right words to describe this journey, but I guess if I had to define it, all I can truly say is: I’m grateful, terrified, anxious, nauseous,HANGRY all of thee above,” Rashida Nicole shared on Instagram with photos of herself holding her growing belly in a white dress.

“As a teen mom, I was always hesitant about going thru pregnancy and parenthood again. (Iykyk) I want to thank my daughter for being here for me during this process, always demonstrating unconditional LOVE & reassuring me that, ‘Everything is alright!' And for now…I choose to protect my peace and this beautiful energy,” the social media influencer wrote.

This will be Rashida Nicole's second child as she mentioned she has a daughter from a previous relationship. As for LiAngelo, this will be his third child as he is the father LaVelo Anthony Ball, born in July 2023, and a daughter named LaNiyah Nicole Ball, born in December 2024, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Nikki Mudarris.

LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris Drama

Rashida Nicole's announcement confirmed Mudarris' assumption that Gelo's new girlfriend was pregnant.

Article Continues Below

“I see everyone has been sending me @gelo cheating on me,” she wrote in the since-deleted post. “I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3½ years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me how he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her.”

“Please pray for me & my healing because I will get through this. I have to be strong for my kids but I have absolutely no words,” she concluded. “Karma is real and God don't like ugly. I hope it was worth losing his family.”

Mudarris also accused Gelo of not seeing his two children for six weeks back in March.

Gelo denied the Love and Hip Hop alum's allegation and clapped back at the claims per TMZ writing, “Quit tht soft sympathy s***.”

He also defended himself claiming that his kids will “be at the mansion soon,” referring to his residence.

“I watched the kids more than her, and I’m a grown man with my own s***,” he wrote in part on social media at the time. “I don’t have to call her to talk to my babies, who can only say ‘dada.’ They’ll be at the mansion soon—I’ll see them the right way, don’t trip haha. And the way she talks and acts? I’d leave again and again.”

“Raise them kids and be a father,” Mudarris wrote back. “Just cuz you hate me don’t mean u gotta be absent in their life. Weirdo.”

It's unclear when exactly Gelo and Rashida Nicole began dating but Mudarris' deleted Instagram post in February suggested it was a somewhat recent event the new couple were seen leaving a courthouse that same month. Gelo and Rashida Nicole were dressed in all-white according to a photo obtained by TMZ. However, it's still unclear what the two were up to.

At the time of this writing, Gelo has not reacted to Rashida Nicole's post.