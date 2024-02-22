EA Sports College Football 25 will include real players who opt-in, but the same doesn't apply to coaches. For those hoping to see 3D Kirby Smart or Dabo Sweeney, it seems you might have to wait a bit longer. However, just because they may not appear in this year's title, doesn't mean the same for the future of the franchise. Without further ado, let's dive into the details!
Will EA Sports College Football 25 Include Real Coaches?
They’re in the game.
College Football 25 will feature all 134 FBS schools #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/WLH3DEXdv0
— EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 22, 2024
Per ESPN – According to Daryl Holt and Sean O'Brien of EA Sports, real life Coaches will not be in EA College Football 25. O'Brien, EA Sports vice president of business development, told ESPN that EA is looking at ways to “offer coaches opportunity to opt in beyond year 1”. Therefore, this doesn't mean they'll never appear in future titles for the series.
He added that “Coaches are a really good example as the figureheads of their schools because we believe there's a real impact to gameplay or to product differentiation that you could be a coach, have a different type of schedule, have a different type of recruiting philosophy, have a different type of gameplay and play style.”
This does not confirm real coach appearances in the future. However, EA Sports is working on making the possibility a reality. If they do so, it'll only enrich the authenticity of the experience. However, despite a lack of coaches, College Football 25 will be authentic in many other ways.
According to Holt, EA Sports' senior vice president/group general manager of EA Tiburon, spoke about other areas of implementing authenticity. In his interview with ESPN, he said “If you think about representing what's happening in the sport, when we talk about things like Dynasty and Road to Glory, there's new ways to recruit, there's transfer portals, there's NIL, there's a lot of things to think about”.
They did not go into detail about how these features would be implemented. Nevertheless, they did confirm all of these features making the game. So, yes, Dynasty and Road To Glory will return, and hopefully better than ever.
Furthermore, even without real coaches, College Football 25 will feature expansive playbooks. Overall, they want to make all 134 teams play differently, so that the experience always changes. In terms of authenticity, they confirmed all 2024 uniforms for all teams, including alternate jerseys, will make their way into the game. It doesn't just stop there.
In fact, the developers have access to hundreds of photos of College Football Stadiums. Overall, this should hopefully lead to accurate stadium designs to improve the authenticity. So, while no real coaches will be in the game, there's plenty of other features to look forward to. Additionally, Several sports media personalities confirmed their appearance in College Football 25.
Overall, this leads us to believe that College Football 25 should make for the most authentic NCAAF Gaming experience yet. From real players, jerseys, stadiums, and more, the authenticity should be grand. Now, we just hope to see the gameplay match that level of excellence.
EA Sports, who also develops the Madden NFL series, wants to make College Football 25 different. While this excites, we also want to temper our expectations. Overall, recent EA Sports releases have been rather rough, with a common complaint being a lack of innovation. Hopefully, College Football 25 changes that.
