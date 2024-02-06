The latest installment in the Madden series comes to Game Pass Ultimate just a few days before Super Bowl LVIII.

Madden 24 arrives on Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play This week, allowing subscribers to play the game without buying it. The latest installment in the Madden series comes to Game Pass Ultimate just a few days before Super Bowl LVIII. To celebrate the big game, EA Sports is allowing more people a chance to play the game.

When Does Madden 24 Come to Game Pass and EA Play?

Madden 24 releases on Game Pass and EA Play on Thursday, February 8th. If you're a subscriber of either service, you'll get to play the latest Madden title for free. Overall, Madden 24 allows you to play several modes you'll be familiar with.

You can do a play now match with all the latest rosters. Additionally, you can even take your favorite team in Franchise and build a dynasty. Furthermore, Ultimate Team provides that card collecting experience you may have seen in other sports titles. Lastly, Madden 24 comes with a revamped story mode called Face of the Franchise. In this mode, you create your own player, participate in the combine, and play through your career.

Overall, we weren't too satisfied with Madden 24 at launch. And honestly, we still feel the game, and the series, could use some more vigor. That said, an opportunity to play it for free certainly provides people the opportunity to make their own opinion of the game. So we appreciate seeing the game available for all.

Additionally, for those who've never subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate, you might be in luck. Overall, Microsoft allows you a two-week, one dollar trial, which should give you plenty of time to try out a few games, including Madden 24. Therefore, we recommend checking it out if you're an avid Xbox gamer. Additionally, EA Play allows users to play many other EA Sports titles, like F1 23, Super Mega Baseball 4, and plenty of others.

