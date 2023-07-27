Theres' been a lot of news about EA Sports FC 24 in the last couple of weeks. Between the new gameplay features and the new technology supporting the game, there's plenty to talk about. PlayStyles aim to change up the gameplay completely while Switch users can finally enjoy a game running on the Frostbite engine.

But perhaps one of the coolest new features is the implementation of a first-person referee whenever a penalty occurs.

In FIFA, the referee ran up to the player after a penalty and gave them the punishment proper to their penalty (or just let them go). This was always viewed from a third person perspective, of course. But in EA FC 24, we actually get to see this interaction from the Ref's POV.

It's a subtle yet immersive change in presentation that helps put the player in the stadium. And it doesn't just stop there.

From the Referees' view we get to see players approach him, express their opinion on the penalty before being sent away with a yellow card, red card, or even just a warning. What's neat is that we see the players do the typical “pleading” with the referee. This includes the classic prayer hands gesture that suggests they're innocent. Additionally, seeing player reactions to yellow or red cards is always fun, especially up close.

For example, you're playing as Man City and get too aggressive with Star player Erling Haaland. You'll see Haaland run up to the ref, make his argument, and get sent away based on the ref's decision.

But what does this mean for the future of EA FC? Are the developers planning to expand upon this detail and improve it even further?

EA Sports FC 24 Developers Aiming To Implement First-Person Replays

In an interview with IGN, EA Sports Senior Game Design Director Matt Prior said they're working to implement a “innovate vs. emulate” philosophy to create experiences that even real world football can't provide.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This means we may possibly get an expanded POV cam that follows the players. First, EA needs to work on the technology to make this idea a reality.

“That's one thing they would absolutely do if they could,” Prior said. “And then looking forward to the future, maybe we play a replay where Harry Kane scores a goal and you see exactly what it was like inside Harry Kane's head, because they would 100% do that if they could get the tech working.”

A first-person replay cam would be awesome, especially for goals. Additionally it'd be interesting to see what else EA Sports could do with the idea. Perhaps a POV from the Goalkeeper's perspective before passing it to his teammates or bombing it down the field.

And then of course there's the idea of first person football, which allows players to play a full game from the POV of the players. It could work tremendously in Career mode (both player and manager), if not all modes.

Speaking of career, Manager careers offer the player a chance to view the game from the Manager's perspective, meaning EA is already starting to branch out with the idea.

We're excited to see what EA Sports does with this feature, but we're also extremely cautious not to praise the game too much. EA Sports titles, mainly their FIFA and Madden titles, have felt the wrath of both mixed critic reviews and negative user scores. Maybe splitting from FIFA will give EA more time and money to focus on important aspects of the game.

Release Date

EA FC 24 releases this September for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

For more gaming news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.