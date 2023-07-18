EA Sports FC 24, Electronic Arts' first football game without the FIFA name, is on the way. To celebrate the game's upcoming launch, EA released a deep dive showcasing the “trinity” of technology that powers the game and its players. You can check out the deep dive below:

Let's dive right in and discuss the new technologies and how they impact EA Sports FC 24.

Hypermotion V

Hypermotion V technology was previously mentioned by EA Sports VP Dave Jackson at the La Liga Nueva Era Showcase. He stated that the new technology will “blur the lines of between virtual and real football.” Hypermotion V is said to be 80 times for powerful than the technology used in FIFA 23. The tech uses more than 590 million frames of real-world game capture to allow for most accurate animations in a sports video game.

V stands for Volumetric capture technology. Essentially, Hypermotion V reads real data and footage of actual football matches to create more accurate player animations for the upcoming game. This means spectacularly wild goals like Erling Haaland's against Dortmund in the Champions League is coming to the game.

This means if you see something happen in real life, there's a chance you'll see it in the game too. Everything from passes, shots, tackles, and hundreds of never-seen-before animations are coming to EA FC 24.

Animations and player movement will be much more authentic in order to grow closer to the real experience. There's now over 1,200 signature running styles, thanks to the real world data.

With Hypermotion V comes Accelerate 2.0, which adds more archetypes to player movement. In FIFA 23, Players fell under three categories (Explosive, Lengthy, and Controlled). With Hypermotion V, there's twice the variety:

Mostly Lengthy

Controlled Lengthy

Controlled

Controlled Explosive

Mostly Explosive

Explosive

This should create more uniqueness and differences between all players.

PlayStyles

PlayStyles represent a player's signature abilities and adds a new dimension of gameplay to EA FC 24. It's split into two categories: PlayStyles and Playstyles+. The latter is essentially an upgraded version of the signature ability that allows the player to perform even better.

34 PlayStyles (along with an upgrade for each) are coming to the game. This means there's a total of 68 different upgrades the players on your roster can receive. Here are some of the PlayStyles coming to EA Sports FC 24:

Trickster (+) – Gives player access to more unique animations to make their movements unpredictable

Dead Ball (+) – Grants player a much larger aiming line in free kicks

Power Header (+) – Ball travels faster after making a header

Power Shot (+) – Gives player a faster power shot

Speed Dribbler (+) – Grants faster movement speed while dribbling

Block (+) – Have access to more goal-blocking animations (applies to defenders)

Finesse Shot (+) – More precise shot when performing a Finesse Shot

Stop Tackle (+) – Lets player perform a stop tackle, taking possession away from opponent and opening counter-attack opportunity

Bruiser (+)

PlayStyles will be split amongst five different categories:

Passing

Shooting

Ball Control

Defending

Goal Keeping

Similar to Hypermotion V, PlayStyles uses real world data to create these abilities. EA Sports partnered with OPTA, the British Sports Analytic company with over 25 years of history and experience.

PlayStyles is available across a plethora of modes, including Clubs, Ultimate Team, and Career Mode.

Frostbite Engine

Everything from player bodies, faces, lighting, is all improved for the newest football installment. Even small details like the uniform cloth is more realistic and true to real life. If you've played any Battlefield game you know how good the Frostbite engine can look, when the game is built correctly.

Speaking of the new looks, EA Sports FC 24 is utilizing the same SAPIEN technology that's used in the Madden NFL franchise. This creates an endoskeleton for each player that creates a more accurate look. Visually, this is shaping up to be the best Football game in terms of visuals and authenticity.

Additionally, Nintendo Switch players finally get the chance to play the game with the Frostbite engine. Prior to EA FC 24, Switch users had to make do with the Ignite Engine, which lead to Switch versions of FIFA receiving negative reviews. Unfortunately, Switch players won't have access to Cross-Play features like the other platforms will.

EA Sports FC 24 Release Date

EA Sports FC 24 launches September 29th. It's currently available for pre-order on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition grants players 7 days of early access.

Manchester City Striker Erling Haaland is the game's cover athlete for both editions of the game. It seems the leaks that released prior to the reveals were able to accurately identify both the cover athlete and release date.

For more information gaming news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.