EA Sports FC is on the way and brings an exciting change for Nintendo Switch users. Gone are the days of the Ignite Engine powering FIFA games on Nintendo's newest console. The Frostbite engine, an engine used to develop many of EA's games, is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch version of EA Sports FC 24.

The previous Nintendo Switch entries in the series since FIFA 19 were dubbed Legacy edition. Well they certainly had a legacy, but not a good one. If you look at critic and user review scores of the Switch versions of FIFA over the years, you'll notice how poorly received they are compared to the other versions.

But now that's no longer the case as the next generation of Football games brings it's premier engine to Nintendo's Platform.

The Frostbite Engine is used to develop other EA Sports titles, including Madden NFL 24, NHL 23, EA Sports PGA Tour, and possibly even the upcoming UFC 5. Additionally, Frostbite is used to make many other big titles for Electronic Arts. This includes games such as The Dead Space Remake, Need For Speed Unbound, The Battlefield Series, and the new Star Wars Battlefront games.

The engine made its debut with Battlefield: Bad Company, which released back in 2008. It was introduced to EA Sports' games in 2015, first being used on Rory Mcllroy PGA Tour.

What The Frostbite Engine Means For Nintendo Switch Users

The game's most popular mode, Ultimate Team, finally comes to Switch. In case you don't know, Ultimate Team is a mode where you build up a team of players by opening card packs. You can earn packs multiple ways, both free and by spending money.

EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team mode implements two new features. The first is Evolutions, which allows you to upgrade your Ultimate Team player by completing objectives. Your player's card background can also be upgraded from a bronze design to silver, to even an animated one.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With the Frostbite engine comes PlayStyles, a new technology

FIFAs 19 through 23 were essentially just roster updates. They didn't provide anything new, or any sort of incentive to purchase them. With the technological setbacks no longer holding the developer back, EA Sports FC 24 should run similarly to its versions on other platforms. At least, we hope.

What Frostbite doesn't bring, however, is Cross-Play functionality. This means you won't be able to play with friends or with other users on other systems. It's a let down, especially with Pro Clubs now receiving Cross-Play.

EA Sports FC 24 Release Date, Cover Athlete

EA Sports FC 24 comes out September 29th. The game is available for pre-order for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition grants players 7 days of early access.

Manchester City Star and Champions League Winner Erling Haaland is the game's cover athlete for both it's standard and ultimate editions. 30 other players join him in the latter. Leaks surfaced on the web prior to the reveal, and was confirmed by EA Sports shortly after.

EA Sports FC 24 utilizes both Hypermotion V and SAPIEN technology. The latter creates more accurate player endoskeletons while the former brings real-life movements and play styles to the game. EA Sports FC 24 is shaping to be the most technically advanced Football game yet.

For more information on EA Sports FC 24, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.