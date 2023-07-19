EA Sports FC 24's biggest game changing feature is its PlayStyles. These are dynamic abilities that belong to a few players that give them an edge over the competition. They are part of the trinity of technology that EA FC 24 revolves around. While there's plenty of new gameplay features, it's PlayStyles that should really shake up the meta.

These abilities are available for use in:

Kick-Off

Career

Ultimate Team

Clubs

Co-Op Seasons

Remember that for every regular Playstyle, there's an additional PlayStyle+. These abilities are the best of the best, and only belong to players that specialize in that particular skill. Overall, they boost the effect that's already being improved with

There are a total of six different tiers of PlayStyles that affect all sides of the game, both offensive and defensive.

Passing PlayStyles

Incisive Pass – Increases speed of passes without impacting the difficulty of receiving said pass Incisive Pass + – Significant speed boost to pass

Increases speed of passes without impacting the difficulty of receiving said pass Long Ball Pass – Increases accuracy and speed of lobbed and lofted passes Long Ball + – Boosts accuracy and speed, makes it more difficult to intercept

Increases accuracy and speed of lobbed and lofted passes Pinged Pass – Increases accuracy of Through Passes, and curve of Swerve Passes, and Speed of Precision Passes Pinged Pass + – Boosts accuracy, curve, and speed of respective passes

Increases accuracy of Through Passes, and curve of Swerve Passes, and Speed of Precision Passes Tiki Taka – Increases accuracy for first-time and short distance ground passes by using back heels (when appropriate). Tiki Taka + – Boosts accuracy for first-time and short distance ground passes. Use back heels when necessary.

Increases accuracy for first-time and short distance ground passes by using back heels (when appropriate). Whipped Pass – Increases speed, accuracy, and curve of Crosses Whipped Pass + – Boosts speed, accuracy, and curve. Additionally, player can perform driven crosses with increased power

Increases speed, accuracy, and curve of Crosses

Ball Control PlayStyles

First Touch – Player is able to dribble faster and with greater control. Error when tapping the ball is reduced. First Touch + – Minimal error when tapping the ball. Player is able to dribble faster when transitioning

Player is able to dribble faster and with greater control. Error when tapping the ball is reduced. Flair – Increases accuracy for fancy passes and shots. Grants player unique flair animations. Flair + – Boosts accuracy for fancy passes and shots

Increases accuracy for fancy passes and shots. Grants player unique flair animations. Press Proven – Improved ball shielding, and closer ball control at jogging speed Press Proven + – Boosts balls shielding, even closer ball control at jogging speed

Improved ball shielding, and closer ball control at jogging speed Rapid – Increases sprint speed while dribbling while granting more accuracy. Additionally, chance of error when sprinting or using knock backs is reduced Rapid + Boosts sprint speed and accuracy while dribbling. Chance of error when sprinting or using knock backs is greatly reduced

Increases sprint speed while dribbling while granting more accuracy. Additionally, chance of error when sprinting or using knock backs is reduced Technical – Enables higher sprint speed in controlled sprint. Increased Precision for wider turns. Technical + – Increases higher sprint speed in controlled sprint. Boosted precision for wider turns

Enables higher sprint speed in controlled sprint. Increased Precision for wider turns. Trickster – Grants player ability to perform unique flick skill moves Trickster + – Makes player more agile when strafe dribbling

Grants player ability to perform unique flick skill moves

Shooting/Scoring PlayStyles

Chip Shot – Increases accuracy while performing chip shots faster Chip Shot + – Boosted accuracy and chip shot speed

Increases accuracy while performing chip shots faster Dead Ball – Increases speed, curve, and accuracy for set pieces. Ability to see preview line for ball trajectory longer Dead Ball + – Boosted speed, curve, and accuracy for set pieces. Preview Line remains even longer

Increases speed, curve, and accuracy for set pieces. Ability to see preview line for ball trajectory longer Finesse Shot – Finesses are performed faster with improved accuracy and curve Finesse Shot + – Finesses performed even faster and with boosted accuracy and curve

Finesses are performed faster with improved accuracy and curve Power Header – Increases accuracy and power of headers Power Header + – Boosts accuracy and power of headers

Increases accuracy and power of headers Power Shot – Increases shot speed, shots are performed faster Power Shot + – Boosts shot speed, shots are performed even faster

Increases shot speed, shots are performed faster

Physical PlayStyles

Acrobatic – Increases volley accuracy. Grants unique acrobatic animations (i.e. overhead kicks) Acrobatic + – Boosted volley accuracy

Increases volley accuracy. Grants unique acrobatic animations (i.e. overhead kicks) Aerial – Increases jumping and aerial play Aerial + – Boosted jumping and aerial play

Increases jumping and aerial play Long Throw – Increases power & distance on Throw-Ins Long Throw + – Boosted power & distance on Throw-Ins

Increases power & distance on Throw-Ins Quick Step – Increases acceleration for Explosive Sprint Quick Step + – Boosts acceleration of Explosive Sprint

Increases acceleration for Explosive Sprint Relentless – Effects of Fatigue reduced, Increases fatigue recover at half-time Relentless + – Effects of Fatigue greatly reduced. Fatigue recover boosted at half-time

Effects of Fatigue reduced, Increases fatigue recover at half-time Trivela – Grants player ability to perform outside of boot passes in accurate situations Trivela + – Reduces error in this pass and shot type

Grants player ability to perform outside of boot passes in accurate situations

Defending PlayStyles

Anticipate – Improves player ability to successfully pull off stand tackles. Gives player the ability to stop the ball at their feet when performing the tackle Anticipate + – Boosts chance of success with stand tackles

Improves player ability to successfully pull off stand tackles. Gives player the ability to stop the ball at their feet when performing the tackle Block – Increases reach when performing blocks. Grants player better blocks too Block + – Makes player able to perform more successful blocks

Increases reach when performing blocks. Grants player better blocks too Bruiser – Increases strength in physical tackles Bruiser + – Boosts strength for physical tackles

Increases strength in physical tackles I ntercept – Increases reach and improves ability to intercept. Intercept + – Boosts reach and further improves ability to intercept

Increases reach and improves ability to intercept. Jockey – Increased speed of sprint jockey and improves transition Jockey + – Boosts sprint jockey max speed with faster transition

Increased speed of sprint jockey and improves transition Slide Tackle – Improves slide tackles. Grants player the ability to stop the ball directly after their feet after performing a slide tackle Slide Tackle + – Boosts the effectiveness of slide tackles.

Improves slide tackles. Grants player the ability to stop the ball directly after their feet after performing a slide tackle

GK PlayStyles

*Note that some of the GK abilities here are only available in Be A Goalkeeper.

Cross Claimer – Increases GK's reflexes and reactions to set pieces Cross Claimer + – Boosts effectiveness of GK's reflexes and reactions

Increases GK's reflexes and reactions to set pieces Far Reach – Increases reach and jumping to prevent shots from outside of the box Far Reach + – Boosts reach and jumping

Increases reach and jumping to prevent shots from outside of the box Far Throw – Increases reach and handling closer to end of regulation Far Throw + – Boosts reach and handling

Increases reach and handling closer to end of regulation Footwork – Grants GK to perform saves using their feet at a more frequent pace. *BAG players have increased reactions and speed in 1v1s. Footwork + – Increases speed and reactions in 1v1s.

Grants GK to perform saves using their feet at a more frequent pace. *BAG players have increased reactions and speed in 1v1s. Rush Out – Increases Running Speed Rush Out + – Boosts Running Speed

Increases Running Speed Quick Reflexes – Increases reach and jumping to prevent shots from inside the box Quick Reflexes + – Boosts reach and jumping

Increases reach and jumping to prevent shots from inside the box

And that's all 34 PlayStyles coming to EA Sports FC 24.

EA Sports FC 24 releases on Friday, September 29th. The game is available for pre-order for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The Ultimate Edition dons 31 cover athletes including main cover athlete Erling Haaland. Additionally, it grants players with seven days of early access.

