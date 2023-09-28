The developers of EA Sports WRC dropped a new deep dive yesterday, detailing the new modes that comes with the game. In case you don't know, WRC is the next rally racing game from Codemasters, replacing the popular DiRT series, which started back in 1998. So, what are all the modes coming to the game? Let's find out as we dive deep into EA Sports WRC's modes.

EA Sports WRC New Mode Include A Brand New Car Building Feature

EA Sports WRC comes with a brand new Builder mode that allows you to create your own rally car. Before you begin, you're asked if the car is for WRC, WRC 2, or even WRC Junior. Afterwards, you're free to build you car, so long as it meets with the required regulations. As you do this, you get the chance to customize the car's:

Engine Layout – affects weight balance and driving characteristics

Mechanical Components – each part has their own traits and features

Appearance – Customize the appearance of your car, including both interior and exterior design

Overall, the Builder mode in WRC seems like a great way to finally build that dream rally vehicle that'll make you perform the best you can.

WRC Career Mode

Those expecting a Career mode won't be disappointed, as WRC lets you decide which ladder you'd like to begin in. This means you get the choice of starting in WRC Junior, WRC 2, or WRC. Junior might be a good starting point for new players, but all three are easy to pick up and play.

After selecting your ladder, you then get tasked with building your own Rally team. You control various aspects, such as team branding (name and colors), meetings with the Chief Engineer and Benefactor, and of course, winning races.

Throughout the year, your team works alongside your benefactor, who provides you with both goals and funding across the season. The better your team does, the bigger budget you receive for future races. Additionally, a bigger budget also means the ability to hire more teammates, engineers, cars, parts, and more.

Like other career modes, you get a calendar to help you keep track of events, milestones, and much more.

WRC Moments

If you've played any DiRT game in the series, then you know what Moments brings to the experience. Moments essentially take you back in time to re-live historic moments in Rally history. You're put in a specific car, in a specific race and must complete specific objectives. Overall, the mode is great for WRC history buffs who appreciate the races of old. Like previous Codemasters games, this Moments mode comes with a Leaderboard where you can track your progress compared to others.

At launch, Codemasters plans to release new Moments daily for a brief time.

WRC Regularity Rally

This new mode takes away the concept of winning first. Instead, the player must drive through the course at a specific average speed. The closer you are to following this average speed, the better score you'll receive. As you make your way through the course, your Co-driver tells you about all the unique features of the course ahead of you. This should help you navigate your way through the track to get the best score possible.

WRC Championship

Codemasters' tried and true single player experience returns once again with championships. Once again, you control a real driver and car on a real team, and take part in the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship calendar. This includes WRC Junior, WRC 2, and of course, WRC. Additionally, players can customize the championship length if you want to create a more realistic, or maybe just a faster experience.

WRC QuickPlay Solo & Multiplayer

Quick Play makes its way to WRC, with both online and single player variations. For the latter, Quick Play allows you to play your own custom events. Customizable options include car class, seasons, number of stages, weather, and the time of day. Additionally, you also have the ability to championships that host both Rally and Regularity Rally events.

In Online, you can compete with 31 other online players with cross-platform enabled. Overall, the mode is an online version of QuickPlay solo, but a great way to see some crazy races unfold and make some friends along the way.

WRC Clubs

Clubs returns from DiRT Rally 2.0, allowing players to form their own events for their friends. Additionally, popular Rally drivers tend to play the game with fans by creating large events for everyone to compete in. These competitions can span days or months. There's no limit on how many players can join, creating a truly massive online experience. Lastly, Codemasters even hosts a couple of events on their own for fans to partake in, so even if you don't have friends who play WRC, you can still partake in different online events.

WRC Miscellaneous Modes

WRC also includes some other modes that help cater to new players and providing some more substance for others:

Rally School Still need help on playing the game? Rally School essentially serves as a more extensive tutorial that takes you through all the basic driving mechanics. You'll be shown all the different environments and road types, such as asphalt, gravel, or snow

Time Trial Time Trial operates similarly to DiRT. Rally 2.0. You complete a course as fast as possible. Then, you race your ghost (your previous time) to help you learn what you could be doing better.

Photo Mode As the name suggests, you get to take sweet pictures of your ride as you drive through some beautiful courses

Livery Editor The new livery editor lets you give almost every car a new paint-job with new colors, patterns, and more. Additionally, driver models received deeper customization settings. After selecting your character model, you get all sorts of things to customize. (e.g. Helmets, caps, gloves, race suits).



And those are all the new modes coming to EA Sports WRC. We're certainly excited to see what both EA Sports and Codemasters have in store for us. Additionally, we look forward to seeing the new WRC Builder mode. The racing game developer has a steady record of developing solid racing titles, such as the DiRT and F1 games. Now we'll see how they do with a new name for the series.

WRC releases later this year for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, The EA App, and Epic Games Store.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.