The 1 Eagles player with the most to prove at 2022 NFL training camp

The Philadelphia Eagles enjoyed a monster offseason, with the front office doing an amazing job structuring the roster. The Eagles are now hoping they have all of the talent necessary to make a deep run in the playoffs and get to the Super Bowl. However, there is one player who must step up if this franchise hopes to accomplish all of its goals. For that reason, we look at this one player who has the most to prove as the Eagles enter training camp.

There should be no concern with the defense. Philadelphia has the starting lineup and depth necessary to compete with anybody. Additionally, the Eagles proved to have a great rushing attack, which should be featured in the 2022 NFL season. Meanwhile, the front office drastically improved the wide receiver group after acquiring AJ Brown via trade with the Tennessee Titans.

While that’s all true, there is one question mark remaining on the roster. This team is poised for a big year, but none of the hype matters if Jalen Hurts doesn’t improve his game. He has the tools to be a dangerous quarterback in this league, but there are still concerns regarding his arm talent.

Because of this, Hurts is the one player who has the most to prove entering the Eagles’ training camp.

Eagles Player To Watch In Training Camp

Jalen Hurts

The talent all seems to be there, but Hurts’ throwing ability is still a major question mark. He hasn’t shown much consistency in the deep ball and has been inaccurate on short to intermediate throws as well. However, there is a reason for optimism, as the Eagles quarterback has had another year of development under his belt.

Having AJ Brown on the roster is also going to help tremendously. Philadelphia didn’t have a true top pass option last year, even with rookie DeVonta Smith, but that all changes now after the big trade made in the NFL Draft. Just having Brown line up out wide should help Jalen Hurts improve his game, but the question remains, will it be enough for the Eagles to view him as a franchise quarterback?

It’s also interesting that the front office made sure to trade for Gardner Minshew. Hurts’ starting job is not in danger as of right now, but Minshew has played really well whenever given the opportunity. For that reason, it should help motivate Hurts to play at a high level, which could yield amazing results for the Eagles in the 2022 season.

Chemistry is going to be key this year. Jalen Reagor hasn’t been consistent at all, but Smith flashed potential during his rookie year. We all know that AJ Brown is a superstar-caliber receiver and Dallas Goedert has the talent to be one of the league’s best tight ends. If Hurts can finally put everything together, the Eagles will be a problem in the NFC.

Keep a close eye on Jalen Hurts throughout the Eagles’ training camp. Philadelphia is going to give him everything he needs to succeed. However, it is up to him to prove he can be a franchise quarterback in this league. If that’s the case, watch out for this organization, because they’ll have the talent necessary to compete with anybody and make a deep run.