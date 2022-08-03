3 surprises standing out in Eagles 2022 NFL training camp

The Philadelphia Eagles made several notable moves during the offseason. Between trading for wide receiver A.J. Brown, drafting Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, and committing to quarterback Jalen Hurts for the 2022 season, the Eagles have put themselves in a position to win now. They believe their team is in a place to compete now.

With training camp in full swing, many are seeing this new-look Eagles roster for the first time. With several notable differences from last season, this team could shock many around the league in 2022.

There has also been a fair share of notable surprises from camp so far. Several players have already begun to defy expectations and looked better than anticipated. Other players have taken clear steps in improving their game, which could put them in a place to make an impact this season.

3 Eagles training camp surprises

3. Jalen Reagor is playing well

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor has turned heads during training camp. Reagor has struggled since being drafted with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Now entering his third year, things could finally be on the up for the former TCU pass catcher.

Up to this point through training camp, Reagor has primarily spent time with the second team. But when he has gotten his opportunity to run with the starters, he has flourished. He has already brought in three touchdowns, which is the most for any Eagles player so far.

Jalen Reagor is having a good camp overall Through 5 practices he has 10 catches on 15 targets Most has been with 2nd team but starting to work more with 1st team He has 3 TDs — more than any other player in camp #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 3, 2022

If Reagor can finally become the player that the Eagles thought he could be when they drafted him, they could be in a good position.

Through 28 games, Reagor has been lackluster compared to the expectations that were placed on him. He has 64 receptions, 695 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

Outside of Reagor, the Eagles’ wide receiver room also consists of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Greg Ward. If Reagor can play at a high level, it could elevate this group into being one of the best in the NFL.

2. Jalen Hurts is showing off his arm

The Philadelphia Eagles will go as far as Jalen Hurts can take them in 2022.

Hurts was among the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL last season. He was a threat through both the air and ground, which brought an extra level to this offense.

In 15 games last season, Hurts threw for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He added another 784 yards and 10 touchdowns on 139 rushing attempts.

Now, as training camp continues, Hurts has looks like he has improved his game. He has made several big throws, while also being efficient with the ball.

Observation from Day 5 of Eagles camp: 1) The Eagles' first day in pads was also Jalen Hurts' best showing of the summer. The highlight: a 50-plus yard pass to Jalen Reagor. With Jordan Davis bearing down on him, Hurts kept his form and launched one, hitting Reagor in stride. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 2, 2022

Hurts will enter this season with his best receiving core yet. The group will be headlined by Hurts’ longtime friend A.J. Brown and last year’s first-round pick DeVonta Smith.

Both Brown and Smith could be a wide receiver one on a fair amount of NFL teams.

In his rookie season, Smith recorded 64 receptions for 916 yards and five touchdowns. He also averaged just over 14 yards per reception. He found this success while still being the team’s primary pass catcher. Now with Brown next to him, he could have even more opportunities.

A.J. Brown was sent to the Eagles after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans. During his time with the Titans, Brown was the focal point of their passing game. In 43 career games, he recorded 185 receptions, 2,995 receiving yards, and 24 total touchdowns. He has a career average of 16.2 yards per reception.

Hurts will now have the luxury of throwing to both of these talented receivers on a regular basis.

Based on what Hurts has shown during training camp, all three of them could be on course for career years. If he can get them the ball and make the tough passes, this offense could be set up for success. His influence in creating the run game will also help elevate the group.

1. Jordan Davis could be a starter on the defensive front

When the Eagles drafted Georgia defensive tackle with the 17th pick, they knew they were adding a player who could be a generational talent up front. But nobody thought he would be making his presence felt this quickly.

Since the Eagles have put the pads on during training, Davis has spent quality time with the first team defense.

11 on 11 is starting. Jordan Davis once again running with the first-team defense alongside Fletcher Cox in RZ package. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 2, 2022

Placing him on a defensive front alongside veteran Fletcher Cox could be a nightmare for opposing offensive lines.

While Davis is already a force to be reckoned with at 6’6” and 340 pounds, he also has a rare skill set. This led to him being one of the greatest defensive tackles in college football history.

The Eagles have already assembled an elite defensive front. But if Davis can continue to get better and become a starter as a rookie, the NFL could be in trouble.