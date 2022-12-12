By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had another dominating performance in Week 14. His play should put other quarterbacks, including the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, on notice as Hurts’ impressive showing made him the favorite to win NFL MVP on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurts’ betting odds to win MVP on FanDuel now sit at -140. Mahomes, who was the betting favorite heading into Week 14, has the second highest odds at +250. The Bengals’ Joe Burrow (+750), Bills’ Josh Allen (+1800) and Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa (+6000) round out the top five.

Philly’s QB put on a show against the Giants in Week 14. In a 48-22 victory, Hurts completed 21-of-31 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran seven times for another 77 yards and a touchdown. The victory brought the Eagles’ record to 12-1 on the season and clinched Philadelphia a spot in the playoffs.

While he shined in Week 14, Jalen Hurts has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season, with FanDuel’s new MVP odds reflecting that. On the season, Hurts has thrown for 3,157 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also ran 139 times for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He currently ranks tied for fifth in passing touchdowns and 10th in passing yards. His 68% completion percentage and 70.4 quarterback rating are both fourth highest in the league among qualified starters. On the ground, Hurts’ 10 rushing touchdowns are the sixth most in the NFL this season.

Hurts still has a long way to go to claim the NFL MVP honors. But he has clearly put the league, and Mahomes, on notice with his stunning play in 2022.