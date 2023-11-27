Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts does not enjoy being hyped up, even when he does amazing things on the field.

On Sunday afternoon, quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles improved their NFL-best record to an astonishing 10-1 with a thrilling home win over an AFC playoff contender, the Buffalo Bills. The Eagles didn't have their strongest performance of the season in this one, as the team had to battle back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter in order to send the game into overtime, where Hurts would eventually win the game for his team with a run into the end zone with just a couple of minutes left.

Still, after the game, Hurts wasn't exactly thrilled with the way he and his team played, despite the big win.

“I shake my head and don’t know how to feel,” said Hurts, per Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. “I just want to play to the standard at all times. It’s weird for me.”

Hurts has indeed struggled with inconsistencies at times this season; however, the even-keeled former Oklahoma Sooner and Alabama Crimson Tide star has a way of showing up in the biggest moments with a sensational play, as was the case in overtime on Sunday against the Bills. It hasn't always been pretty, but no one has been better this season than Philadelphia at churning out wins by any means necessary, whether in regulation or in overtime.

Up next for the Eagles is arguably their toughest test of the season, when they host their NFC rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, in a rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game on December 3 from Philadelphia.