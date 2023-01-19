The Philadelphia Eagles are set to see Lane Johnson make his long-awaited return to action on Saturday. On Thursday, the Eagles released their final injury report for their NFC divisional round matchup against the New York Giants, and Johnson was not issued any injury designation.

Johnson missed the Eagles’ last two games due to a groin injury. He suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Philadelphia’s road loss to the Dallas Cowboys last month. The veteran offensive lineman went on to miss the team’s final six practices of the regular season because of his nagging ailment.

While there was some doubt regarding Johnson’s availability for the remainder of the season, he reportedly decided to delay surgery for a torn tendon in his abdominal area in order to feature in the Eagles’ upcoming playoff run. The four-time Pro Bowler came to this conclusion after “consulting with multiple experts.”

After receiving much-needed rest over the bye week, Johnson returned to practice on Tuesday, where he was a limited participant throughout the session. He also featured in practice on Wednesday, which Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni characterized as a “good practice” for the right tackle.

Barring any major change in the coming days, Johnson will suit up to play in the NFC divisional round.

In the big picture, Sirianni sees that Johnson and the rest of the team have been preparing well for their third meeting of the season against the Giants.

“Yeah. I think we’ve had a good week of practice, good week of walk-through, good week of meeting,” Sirianni said during a press conference on Thursday. “Business as usual. I just know our guys are professionals and come out and do their business every day to make sure they’re ready to play.

“So it’s been a good week of practice. We got to finish it up. We need a good practice today. Working some situational football in practice today, so we need a good week because we know things like that are going to pop up big time during the game.”

The Eagles are looking to clinch a spot in the NFC Championship game for the first time since the 2017 season.