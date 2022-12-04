By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown is having a complete revenge game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13. After getting traded in exchange for a first-round pick at the 2022 NFL Draft, Brown is exacting revenge on his former team with an absolute beatdown on Sunday. Brown had not one, but two touchdown grabs through the first three quarters against the Titans on Sunday as the Eagles jumped out to a commanding lead over Tennessee.

Brown’s second touchdown catch was a thing of beauty. Despite being completely smothered by a Titans’ defender, Brown was able to win the hands fight and come down with the improbable catch for his second score of the day.

The difficulty of this catch simply cannot be understated, as Brown is clearly on a mission for revenge against the team that traded him rather than give him a contract extension.

It’s safe to say he was fired up about it, too.

🗂 Things A.J. Brown had circled on his calendar:

|_>📁 This game pic.twitter.com/tsXxATkyiC — NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2022

You can be your bottom dollar that Brown had been looking forward to this game all year long, and he’s making the most of his rematch against the Titans in Week 13.

His first touchdown came earlier in the game, and he was equally fired up after taking his former team 41 yards to the house.

A.J. Brown has been totally unstoppable for the Titans’ secondary, and he’s getting everything he wants as the

Eagles offense runs up the score in front of their home fans. Brown’s performance against his former team didn’t disappoint in the slightest.