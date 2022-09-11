Eagles WR A.J. Brown’s unreal feat that even Terrell Owens, DeSean Jackson did not reach

The A.J. Brown era with the Philadelphia Eagles is off to quite a dominant start.

Brown has so far been quarterback Jalen Hurts’ go-to target in the Eagles’ Week 1 road matchup against the Detroit Lions. Whether in tight coverage or in short passes, Brown has continued to make the most out of his receptions in his opening regular season game in an Eagles jersey.

Hurts and Brown have also built keen chemistry in the deep passing game.

Eagles fan's favorite words: JALEN HURTS TO AJ BROWN.

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/0xppgWoFk7 pic.twitter.com/4WcwTrA1fo — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022

As it stands, Brown has been targeted 12 times by Hurts in the contest, and he has hauled in nine receptions for 143 receiving yards. Overall, Brown already holds a standout record in Eagles franchise history.

Brown’s 143 receiving yards against the Lions is the most by any player in their Eagles debut. Donte’ Stallworth was the previous holder of this record, as he logged 141 receiving yards in the Eagles’ regular season opener against the Houston Texans in the 2006 campaign.

A.J. Brown is up to 143 yards, making this the most prolific receiver debut in Eagles history. https://t.co/DGzIvyzkNm — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 11, 2022

For Brown to break this record sure is quite impressive considering that the likes of Terrell Owens and DeSean Jackson did not shatter it during their respective first games with the NFC East powerhouse. Owens (68 yards) and Jackson (106 yards) did at the least become instant fan favorites after they each orchestrated a promising showing in their first career game in Philadelphia.

The Eagles are currently on their way to opening up the campaign with a 1-0 record.