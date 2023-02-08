During his weekly appearances on the Pat McAfee Show, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked about his thoughts on the Super Bowl matchup. Specifically, he was asked about both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs offenses.

With his answer, Rodgers was clear that this matchup could very well be determined by the players in the trenches.

“It’s going to be won up front. I think the Eagles have one of the best lines I’ve seen in the past 20 years. If they can handle the d-line for the Chiefs, they are going to have a real good chance to win.” stated Rodgers.

“Obviously, those guys dominated the offensive line against the 49ers. They didn’t throw the ball for a ton of yards in that game, but they ran the ball efficiently, at all different downs and distances. And they had all three of their backs who were going. So I think it’s definitely going to be won in the trenches.”

Rodgers then added, “KC has got to get ahead early. That’s the best chance. They’ve got to start off with a great drive, opening possession. Go down and get points on the board and play from the lead. That gives them I think the best chance to make Philly a little more one dimensional. Philly is still probably going to stick with the run, which they should because that’s their bread and butter, But if the Eagles line can control the line of scrimmage, I think they should win.”

But even with his praise of the Eagles, he was sure to add that the Chiefs still have a chance.

“Pat is such a dynamic player, if he gets red hot and they go up and down the field, and make Philly one-dimensional, it could be the recipe to win.” said Rodgers.

Both the Eagles and Chiefs have put together two of the most complete rosters in the NFL. Heading into this matchup, it could very well come down to which team can make an impact first. In Rodgers eyes, he seems to believe that the Eagles have the better chance.