Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown went on the Raw Room podcast and explained what happened in the negotiations with the Tennessee Titans that led to him being traded to the Eagles.

AJ Brown breaks down what happened between him and the #Titans Tennessee offered him $16M a year. ($20M with incentives) After he was traded, the #Eagles signed him to a 4-year, $100M deal, so $25M a year. Brown said he would've taken $22M to stay with the Titans (@Raw__Room) pic.twitter.com/ZFEjnXQWXe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 22, 2023

“They offered me like 16 (million) up to like 20 with incentives,” Brown said. “Like no disrespect but don’t disrespect me bro. I’m playing behind Derrick Henry bro like you know what I’m saying, I can go crazy.”

AJ Brown then went to his agent for advice.

“I paid you to do a job, lead me,” Brown said. “He like, ‘stop talking to them.’ He like, ‘stop talking, cut of all communication.'”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brown said he had a good relationship with Mike Vrabel, and that he was a bit hurt that Brown was not talking with the team. He then detailed how him and his agent were approaching negotiations.

“Of course like we asked for like a crazy number, because that’s the start of negotiations, you’re supposed to start high,” Brown said. “But my agent knew, like, what number I would have took. You know I would have took 22 (million) to stay in Tennessee, and it had nothing to do with football. Like, me staying in Tennessee had nothing to do with football. It had everything to do with my daughter. When people just say I didn’t wanna be in Tennessee that’s stupid.”

Brown was traded to the Eagles by Titans GM Jon Robinson on draft night, and he signed a four-year $100 million extension with the team, so the average salary is $25 million, which is $3 million more than he would have taken to stay in Tennessee.

There were reports that Mike Vrabel was upset about the trade. Jon Robinson was eventually fired as general manager, and Brown’s Eagles went on to play in the Super Bowl.