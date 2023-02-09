The Philadelphia Eagles’ run to Super Bowl 57 would not have been possible had it not been for the multiple notable moves that general manager Howie Roseman completed in the offseason. For one, he hauled in A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for first-round and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brown’s departure from the Titans was filled with plenty of drama. He was in contract extension talks with the team following the 2021 season. After the two sides failed to reach an agreement on such a deal, Brown requested a trade from the Titans. Now-former Titans general manager Jon Robinson granted the wideout’s request by shipping him off to the Eagles — a team that later signed him to a four-year, $100 million contract.

Brown did not leave the Titans on bad terms with head coach Mike Vrabel. Ahead of the Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, Brown revealed that he touched base with Vrabel.

“A lot of guys have reached out to me,” Brown said. “Coach (Mike) Vrabel reached out to me. I have no hard feelings for nobody in Tennessee. There’s nothing but love, and they are still showing me love, too.

“Of course, I wish the organization well. I have teammates and friends on that team, you know, so I want them to succeed.”

For Vrabel, he wants nothing but the best for the two-time Pro Bowler.

“I put in a lot of time with these guys,” Vrabel said. “If you do it the right way, you can still have a relationship after they are on someone else’s team. A.J. and I spent a lot of time together, and shared a lot of personal conversations. Of course, I wish the best for him.”

While Brown has no bad blood with Vrabel regarding his exit from Tennessee, he did note last August that he did not appreciate how “it all went down.”

“You know, it’s a business, and I’m not upset about the trade or anything because it is a business or whatever,” Brown said in August. “But to be honest, I just didn’t appreciate how it all went down, and they just kind of blamed me for it. I’m man enough to say that, however people may take it.”

Brown has been a standout performer in his first year with the Eagles, tallying 11 touchdown catches over 19 total games played so far this season.