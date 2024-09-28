The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for an important Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 2-1 Eagles enter the matchup off a hard-fought Week 3 15-12 win over the New Orleans Saints. Philadelphia is dealing with some injury woes, and the team's update on star wide receiver AJ Brown only increased their struggles ahead of Sunday's Tampa Bay game.

Brown has been battling a hamstring ailment, and his status for Sunday was up in the air. However, the Eagles have downgraded Brown to an “out” status for the game, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Hopefully, Brown will undergo a safe and efficient recovery.

AJ Brown has not played since Philly's Sep. 6 win over the Green Bay Packers. In his lone 2024 appearance, Brown amassed 119 yards and one touchdown on five receptions. The three-time Pro Bowler entered the 2024 season highly touted after amassing 1,456 parts and 7 TDs in his previous campaign. The Eagles will have to find a way to battle with Brown's services again.

In addition to Brown, Devonta Smith is ruled out against the Buccaneers. Philly may be down two of their best receivers, but they have stout help in the backfield to get them over the hump.

Former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was electric for the Eagles in Week 3 versus the Saints. He rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. On the season, Barkley has amassed a league-leading 351 yards and four TDs on 63 carries. The star running back will be huge for the Eagles against Tampa Bay.

Of course, leading the Eagles will be Jalen Hurts. Hurts will not have as many targets to throw to on Sunday, but that has not stopped giving his best effort. Philadelphia's other receivers and tight ends will help pick up the slack and help the team's offense while Brown and Smith recover.