A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Philadelphia Eagles just invested a lot of money in quarterback Jalen Hurts, signing him to a massive deal as though the team is funding a space program. Now that the Eagles have shown him the money, Hurts will have increased pressure to deliver a Super Bowl to Philly. Asked about being the highest-paid player in the league, Hurts responded with a truth that Eagles fans surely would agree with.

“Money is nice. Championships are better,” said Jalen Hurts (h/t Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports).

The Eagles inked Hurts to an enormous five-year deal worth $255 million that comes with a whopping total of $23.294 million signing bonus and $179.3 million guaranteed money. The contract comes on the heels of Jalen Hurts leading the Eagles to an NFC title in the 2022 NFL season and to a spot in Super Bowl 57. Although the Eagles fell short of accomplishing the main goal last season, Jalen Hurts looked the part of a franchise quarterback. In 15 games in the 2022 NFL regular season, Hurts passed for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions while completing 66.5 percent of his throws. He also rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns on 165 carries

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With an average annual salary of $51 million, Jalen Hurts is set for life. All he has to think about going forward is leading the Eagles from under center. At also just 24 years old, Hurts will get plenty of opportunities to prove himself not only as a winning quarterback but one of the best of his generation at least.

Hurts started his career in the pros in 2020 when he was taken in the second round (53rd overall) by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft.