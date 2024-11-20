The Philadelphia Eagles have had an incredible rebound campaign in 2024. Philadelphia is 8-2 heading into Week 12 and is one of the top teams in the NFC playoff picture. This is the best outcome the Eagles could have hoped for after crumbling down the stretch in 2023.

One reason why the Eagles are better in 2024 is running back Saquon Barkley. He has elevated an already good Eagles offense made them one of the better offensive units in the league. Barkley's only gripe about Philadelphia could be that he often has touchdowns “vultured” from him on the goal line by QB Jalen Hurts.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was asked if he ever considers giving the ball to Barkley in those situations. He gave an honest response.

“You always think about that. I think one thing we think about a lot in the red zone … a quarterback sneak, it's tough to lose yardage there,” Sirianni said, via team transcript. “So when you come out, the worst thing you can do in red zone football is move backwards. That's one the worst things that can happen there and put you behind the sticks. You always want to stay ahead of the sticks because things get harder and tighter down there as you move down in there.”

Barkley has been stuffed on goal line runs before, so Sirianni's does have a point.

“So we've had a lot of success with the quarterback sneak,” Sirianni added. “Jalen has scored a lot of touchdowns. So there are times where, yeah — again, I want to be careful how I'm answering this, but I again want to answer your question. That's probably the best way I can say that. Saquon has done a great job.”

Nick Sirianni celebrates often overlooked Eagles contributor on offense

Sirianni also praised another offensive player on Monday who doesn't often get celebrated.

Sirianni spoke glowingly about backup running back Kenneth Gainwell during his press conference on Monday.

“Yeah, first, [RB Kenneth Gainwell] Kenny has always taken advantage of his opportunities. This year is no different. I think Kenny is doing the same things he's done here since the moment I got here. And that he got here, too. We came in together. There is a lot that I do where I'll go back and watch tape, whether it's a situational football from '21, '22, '23, '24. Again, just always looking and trying to improve that way,” Sirianni told reporters.

“On our way to Brazil, I watched every third down we had here in the past three years,” Sirianni continued. “Kenny Gainwell was all over that tape, making plays all over that tape. And so, to answer your question, I don't think he's doing anything different. I think he's just taking advantage of his opportunities because he's always done that. He's always been the second back or the third back.”

Gainwell has been a tertiary part of Philadelphia's offense since 2021. He has 42 attempts for 197 yards in 10 games played in 2024. This has been his worst statistical season of his career, no doubt due to Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts commanding a ton of carries.

It is great to see Sirianni shout out some of the lesser-known stars on the Eagles.

Next up for the Eagles is a Week 12 matchup against the Rams.