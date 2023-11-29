The Philadelphia Eagles are the first team who can clinch a playoff berth this season, with four different ways they can secure their spot

The Philadelphia Eagles are the first team this year who can clinch a playoff berth. Though the Eagles are almost guaranteed a spot in the playoffs and most likely will get a top seed, it will be nice to officially claim their spot in the playoffs. They've gotten off to the same strong start as they did a season ago, when they also had the No. 1 seed going into the playoffs.

The Eagles have four different ways they can clinch a playoff berth in Week 13. The main thing for Philly to clinch this week is they cannot lose this game. That wouldn't seem hard for the Eagles given that they've only lost once all season, but they do face arguably their most challenging opponent of the season in the San Francisco 49ers.

The easiest way for the Eagles to clinch a playoff berth is if they win and the Los Angeles Rams lose or tie to the Cleveland Browns this weekend. The other way they can clinch with a win is if they win and the Detroit Lions lose and the Green Bay Packers lose or tie, via Field Yates. Philadelphia has two other scenarios in which they can clinch if they tie. If the Eagles and 49ers tie and the Rams lose, Packers lose/tie, and the Falcons lose/tie, they can clinch. They can also secure their spot with a tie and a Rams loss, Packers loss/tie and Saints loss/tie.

The simplest way for the Eagles to clinch is easily with a win and a Rams loss/tie, but anything's possible in the NFL. If they are unable to this week, they'll most likely clinch in Week 14 or 15.