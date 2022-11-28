Published November 28, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles are down one key defensive player in Sunday night’s game at home against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field in the first half due to an apparent upper-body injury.

CJ Gardner Johnson is questionable to return with a rib injury pic.twitter.com/o0nFdQ4JuM — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 28, 2022

Gardner-Johnson tried to stop Packers wide receiver Christian Watson from making a catch in the first quarter, but he ended up badly hurt. The Eagles can only hope that Gardner-Johnson did not suffer anything serious enough that will keep him out for an extended period.

The 23-year-old Gardner-Johnson, who was traded to Philadelphia by the New Orleans Saints back in August, is an integral part of the Eagles’ defense this season. He leads the league with six interceptions and, as of Week 11, tied for 15th in the league with eight passes defended. The Eagles need all hands on deck to combat the Packers’ attack that is led by Rodgers. Green Bay might not be looking right of late, but Rodgers is still a dangerous signal-caller who can take advantage of a defense that is missing a key figure.

That said, the Eagles’ defense is having success against Rodgers even with Gardner-Johnson out of the game. Rodgers had two interceptions in the first half, with Reed Blankenship and Josiah Scott each picking off the future Hall of Famer.

The Eagles will probably have to wait until Monday before they can get a full picture of the extent of Gardner-Johnson’s injury. After dealing with the Packers, Philly will take on the Tennessee Titans, still at home, in Week 13.