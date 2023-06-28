The slippery turf was a hot topic after Super Bowl 57 in Arizona, and Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham recently opened up more about the conditions on the field, saying it was a detriment to the defensive players trying to get past the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line.

“You need that traction to be able to get off the block and we were slipping a lot,” Graham said on the Sports Take podcast, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I don't make excuses. I just know that that's what was being talked about, us trying to get out of our own head a little bit, too. … I'm telling you that O-line, they got blessed, I'll say that.”

There was a notable slip by Josh Sweat on the first drive of the game when he was trying to sack Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We could not believe it,” Brandon Graham said, regarding the Eagles' reaction to Josh Sweat slipping on the first drive, according to Alper.

Graham did give credit to the Chiefs for handling the situation better, and noted that they were playing on the same field as well.

The two teams will match up again in the 2023 season. The Eagles will travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs at Arrowhead stadium in November, hoping to avenge the loss in the Super Bowl last season. The two teams should be contenders again. The Chiefs will be in the conversation as long as Patrick Mahomes is there, and the Eagles have kept a lot of the talent that was on last year's team.