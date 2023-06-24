Philadelphia Eagles star defensive end Brandon Graham took a playful dig at Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes over the signal-caller's ankle injury that he tweaked during the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over Philadelphia.

During a recent appearance on the Sports Take Podcast with Derrick Gunn and Rob Ellis, Graham spoke about the Eagles' mindset after Mahomes limped off the field, while making a subtle joke about the Chiefs QB, who he said “acted good.”

“[Mahomes] went in there on the sideline [and] he’s looking like he’s hurt. Get him, we gotta get to him. And he came out, you can tell how tough he is but that boy acted good. He sure put that face up like —[he was hurting].”

The Eagles star isn't saying that Mahomes wasn't hurt. And while he laughed after saying that the Chiefs star “acted good”, most jokes contain a measure of the truth.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's very possible that Graham is a bit skeptical about just how injured Mahomes, who went on to throw a pair of touchdown passes to lead the Chiefs to a comeback win in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, was.

The Chiefs star could be seen grimacing and limping off the field to end the first half. The Eagles, who held a 24-14 lead at the time, looked to be in the driver's seat, especially with a seemingly-less-than-100 percent Mahomes under center.

During another point in the interview, Graham, who re-upped with the Eagles on a one-year deal back in March, indicated that he felt the Chiefs offensive line was “blessed” by the Super Bowl turf.

While he gave the Chiefs plenty of credit for the win, it's clear that Graham still has a lot on his mind when it comes to the Super Bowl loss.