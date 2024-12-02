It's no secret that Saquon Barkley is on another level this season. The Philadelphia Eagles star could even find himself becoming the first running back since 2012 to win NFL MVP, although Josh Allen is still leading the race.

Barkley had another massive game on Sunday in a 24-19 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. He ran for 107 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown, once again proving why the New York Giants were foolish to let him walk last offseason.

Well, look away, Giants fans.

Via Jordan Schultz:

“Eagles RB Saquon Barkley has been so dominant this season that his rushing yards in just the second half of games (982) nearly match the total rushing yards by all Giants RBs combined this year (993).”

Yikes. Barkley is just 11 yards behind New York RBs for rushing yards this season. While that goes to show just how impressive he's been, it also sheds light on how terrible the Giants are. They've lost seven in a row and now sit at 2-10 after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary are their top two backs and have actually put up respectable numbers. The Giants just don't run the ball much. They don't do much of anything well, to be honest.

Back to Saquon Barkley. He leads the NFL in rushing yards with 1,499. The Penn State product has rushed for an average of 124.9 yards per game and 6.1 yards per carry, including 11 touchdowns. Virtually no one has been able to stop him on a weekly basis.

Eagles fans are surely ecstatic that Philly decided to sign Barkley, who has completely resurrected his career this season. Some believed his best days were in the rearview after struggling with injuries and consistency, but a change of scenery was all he needed.

The Birds are now 10-2 and have won eight straight. Can you say Super Bowl contender?