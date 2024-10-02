Philadelphia Eagles fans may have been looking at Darius Slay differently after he went on Micah Parsons' podcast recently. Slay must be feeling the heat, because he went on his own podcast and addressed the situation, and his reasoning as to why he went on Parsons' podcast.

“I feel as [if] a lot of Eagles fans are very, very upset about me on the podcast with Micah Parsons. To be honest, I’ve been knowing Micah way before he became a Dallas Cowboy. We trained together when he was coming out as a young guy. We grew a great relationship,” Slay said. “When we played the Dallas Cowboys either here or home, we both use each other’s tickets. His family sits by my family, my family sits by his family at his games. We have a great relationship.”

Slay went on to say that he knows that there is a real rivalry between the Eagles and Cowboys since they're in the same division, but he's not a controversial person.

Darius Slay and Micah Parsons joke about C.J. Gardner-Johnson

While Darius Slay was on Micah Parsons' podcast, they also joked about C.J. Gardner-Johnson's competitive spirit, but many fans thought that Slay was picking sides. Slay also cleared that up on his podcast, saying that if he felt like he had to apologize to Gardner-Johnson, he would.

“I told Chauncy too if he felt a way about it, he could have hit me up or anything, he needed to do,” Slay said. “We talked about it. And, like I said, I would have apologized to him man-to-man, but from my standpoint, all I was saying is, I said, ‘Chauncey is a guy that’s with the energy, he gonna swag, he gonna talk all the trash to you, he gonna do this and do that. And he’s going to bring the energy to the team. That’s what he’s here for.’ He’s the energy kind of guy.”