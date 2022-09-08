Last season, Darius Slay was one of the most underrated players in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles cornerback was one of the best defenders in the league last season. Many of his peers recognized his talents on the field, and so did the fans: earning the fourth Pro Bowl selection of his career.

The Eagles also took note of Darius Slay’s contributions to the team. Entering his third season in Philadelphia, the star cornerback was named as a captain for the team entering the 2022 season. Slay admitted that this honor had him a little teary-eyed after it was announced. (via Dave Zangaro)

“That means a lot to me,” Slay said. “That’s probably one of the biggest achievements of my career. Never been a captain before. So I’m like, ‘yeah, man, had me a little teary-eyed for a minute.’ I ain’t gonna lie. I was in the huddle like, ‘Oh snap.’ It’s a blessing, man, to be honored like that. I appreciate that from my teammates.”

On the field, Slay has been a consistent presence for an Eagles team that relied on their defense to keep them in games. His ability to limit opposing receivers was paramount to their success last year. It’s his off-field work, though, that made him one of the captains of the team. Eagles players cited Darius Slay’s efforts to make his teammates comfortable as one of the reasons why he was selected. That’s a true example of a stand-up player.

Darius Slay and the Eagles have a chance to make some serious noise in the 2022 NFL season. With the new additions to their roster, they are looking to surprise teams this season. Can they do that successfully? Only time will tell.