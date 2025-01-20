Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay looks back on his time as teammates with quarterback Matthew Stafford fondly. It's a different story when they are on opposing teams.

The two faced each other in the NFL playoffs on Sunday during the NFC Divisional Round between the Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. The home side won 28-22, but Stafford made things difficult for Slay and the Eagles' defense.

The quarterback finished the day with 324 passing yards and two touchdowns on 26 completions, nearly pulling off a comeback down 28-15 in the fourth quarter. Slay reflected on facing Stafford, having played together as teammates on the Detroit Lions from 2013 to 2019, after the game.

His response to the Philadelphia Inquirer's reporter Olivia Reiner was hilariously explicit.

“It was fun as hell until he started trying me the last two drives. Like goddamn, Staff. Like, damn. Calm the f*** down. Like, s***. I know you've been slinging this motherf*****. Sling that motherf***** somewhere else.”

Darius Slay, Eagles head to NFC Championship game with energy

There is a lot for Darius Slay and the Philadelphia Eagles to be positive about following Sunday's performance in the NFL playoffs.

They faced a Rams squad that has a lethal offense when healthy, which was the case on Sunday. Matthew Stafford had his weapons in running back Kyren Williams and star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Despite their efforts, the Eagles stopped them in the plays that mattered most.

Slay is coming off a 2024 campaign where he finished with 49 tackles, 13 pass deflections, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He has been a steady contributor for the Eagles' defense since 2020, having earned three consecutive Pro Bowl nominations from 2021 to 2023.

Having made their second NFC Championship game in the last three years, the Eagles will continue where they left off as they seek their second-ever Super Bowl title.

Looking to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 59, the Eagles will host the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. ET.