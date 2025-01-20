Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed that Matthew Stafford was hurt heading into the playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFC West champs almost made a shocking comeback in the fourth quarter to stun the conference's No. 2 seed. Unfortunately, the Rams' star quarterback couldn't convert on a fourth down in the red zone, and Los Angeles came up short in the Divisional Round clash.

Stafford completed 26 of 44 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns. In his postgame with ESPN reporter Lindsay Thiry, Sean McVay reflected on his quarterback's performance and health status heading into this affair.

“He got his rib early. He was dinged up. But I'm sure damn proud of Matthew Stafford.”

Los Angeles' season ends in another playoff classic

The Rams almost pulled off one of the most memorable comebacks in playoff history. Down 28-15 late in the fourth quarter after a Saquon Barkley 78-yard-touchdown run, Matthew Stafford led a 70-yard drive in less than two minutes to cut the deficit to six. The Eagles subsequently went three-and-out, giving the Rams a chance to steal the game. Unfortunately, after quickly getting down to the red zone, a Jalen Carter-led defensive unit made some huge plays down the stretch to advance Philadelphia to the NFC Championship game.

The tale of the tape on Sunday was the Rams' inability to stop the run. Saquon Barkley ran for 205 yards and two touchdowns on a snowy Lincoln Financial Field. While Los Angeles was able to match the Eagles in terms of time of possession, the defense gradually got worn down as the game went on. Los Angeles will now head into a critical offseason as the franchise looks to return to its Super Bowl championship form of four years ago.

Overall, this feels like the second year in a row where the home field was a factor in Los Angeles' elimination. While the Rams got home field in the Wild Card victory over the Minnesota Vikings, winning at Philadelphia was a tall task for Matthew Stafford and company. Especially with the star quarterback not being 100%. At 36 years old, Stafford is still elite at his position, but time is short. Sunday was an inspiring effort for Los Angeles, but this franchise doesn't dwell on moral victories anymore.