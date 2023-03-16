In an insane turn of events, it appears Darius Slay will be staying with the Philadelphia Eagles after all.

Back like I never left!!! Run it back 🦅 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 16, 2023

The former first-team All-Pro cornerback was all but certain to leave Philly after reports surfaced that the two sides could not come to an agreement on a restructured contract.

The 12-hour saga began Wednesday morning when Slay tweeted “Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next..”

Multiple NFL reporters across the league confirmed that the Eagles were going to release Slay.

Yet, when the new league year officially started at 4 p.m. EST, Philly did not make any sort of announcement that Slay would be released. As the hours passed and the Eagles continued to stay silent, rumors started to swirl that Slay may be staying.

Slay and his wife Jennifer added to the suspense when both of them sent out tweets with no words and just eyeball emojis within 30 minutes of each other.

👀👀👀👀👀👀 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 15, 2023

Five hours later, Mrs. Slay all but confirmed the news, tweeting “WE HERE BABY!!! 💚 🦅 🦅🦅.”

Darius Slay washed away any doubts that he was indeed coming back with his tweet at the beginning of the article.

Slay and James Bradberry both decided to keep arguably the best cornerback tandem in the league in Philadelphia. This is a massive keep for an Eagles team that has already lost a handful of defensive starters this week.

This probably takes the Eagles out of the running to re-sign C.J. Gardner-Johnson, but Philly fans won’t complain too much now that “Big Play Slay” is here to stay.