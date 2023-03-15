Darius Slay’s future in the NFL is a bit unclear, but he believes that if traded from the Philadelphia Eagles, it will not be to a fellow NFC East foe.

After the Dallas Cowboys traded for former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore on Tuesday, reports surfaced that the Eagles did not contact their rivals to shop Slay.

“Lol I don’t think they would trade me in the division😂” Slay tweeted.

Slay and his agent Drew Rosenhaus have been given permission by the Eagles to explore a potential trade out of Philadelphia. The defending NFC champions would certainly like to keep the former first-team All-Pro corner, but after re-signing fellow corner James Bradberry to a huge three-year deal on Monday, it’s possible that Slay finds a new home this offseason.

Slay has one year left on a three-year extension he signed following his trade from the Detroit Lions to Philly in the 2020 offseason. Following a contract restructuring in 2021, Slay’s cap hit for the upcoming season currently sits at $26.1 million according to Over the Cap.

The impending contract extension for Jalen Hurts puts Eagles general manager Howie Roseman in a tough spot this offseason.

While not a guarantee the extension is signed this offseason, Hurts’ per year number will most likely be in the $40-$50 million range when pen goes to paper, which will take up a massive chunk of Roseman’s cap.

There is still a chance Darius Slay is part of Philly’s secondary come September, but the odds are that “Big Play Slay” will be in a different uniform soon. It just most likely won’t be a Cowboys, Giants or Commanders jersey.