The Philadelphia Eagles opened their 2024 campaign with a thrilling 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers, and there were quite a few stars for Philly on both sides of the ball. On defense, Philly's starting linebackers in Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean both had big games with Devin White forced to miss the contest, and according to Nick Sirianni, they solidified themselves as the team's top two linebackers.

White didn't suit up in Week 1 due to an ankle injury, forcing Baun and Dean into the spotlight. While both guys had strong training camps, it was assumed that White would have a starting role for the team. However, that doesn't appear to be the case anymore, as Sirianni labeled Baun and Dean as their starting linebackers moving forward.

Devin White still set to contribute for Eagles

After a rough 2023 campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, White was hoping to bounce back with the Eagles, but things have already gotten off to a bad start with the Eagles unfortunately. Now, White is without a starting job, and it remains to seen what his role will be with the team moving forward.

It's clear, though, that White will be playing for Philadelphia whenever he's healthy enough to take the field. That was a point that Sirianni expressed when making this announcement, as White is one of the most explosive linebackers in the game when he's healthy and playing up to his potential. While he won't start games, chances are he will find unique ways to make an impact for Philly's defense.

Via Dave Zangaro:

“‘He’s been a great teammate and has done everything that’s required of him and I’ve really got a lot of respect for him. And we’re going to need him. We’re going to need him this year. It’s a long football season.' — Nick Sirianni on Devin White”

Nobody ever likes losing their starting job, but White seems to be handling things well for the time being. And with injuries bound to flare up at some point along the way, there's no doubt that his time will come at some point this season. Things may not have gotten off to a great start for both of these sides after White signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the team this offseason, but there's still time for him to turn things around. But first, he needs to get back on the field, and it will be interesting to see if he is able to suit up for Week 2.