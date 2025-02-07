The Philadelphia Eagles might be healthier in the Super Bowl than they originally anticipated. During their final full practice of the year, DeVonta Smith and Brandon Graham both fought through injury to return to the field.

While Graham was a full participant, Smith remained limited, per Ian Rapoport. However, Smith does not have an injury designation, while Graham will be listed as questionable on the official report.

If Graham plays, it will be his first game since Week 12. He has been on injured reserve since with an elbow injury.

Despite being relegated to the bench late in his career, Graham is still undeniably the captain of the Eagles' defense. Graham, the longest-tenured player in Eagles history, is in his sixth year as a captain, the most of any active player. He has spent all 15 of his years in the NFL with Philadelphia since being drafted out of Michigan with the 13th overall pick in 2010.

Smith missed four games in the regular season with scattered injuries but started each of the Eagles' three NFC playoff games. He has been consistent more than anything else, catching all 12 of his postseason targets for 121 total receiving yards. Smith has four receptions in each of his 2025 playoff games.

Eagles seemingly avoid injury, illness scare entering Super Bowl LIX

The DeVonta Smith and Brandon Graham updates are huge for the Eagles, who endured an illness scare during Super Bowl prep week. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter reportedly came down with a serious illness that began spreading across the locker room.

Carter's sickness caused him to miss his media day obligations. However, he returned to practice late in the week and does not appear on track to miss the game. Any surrounding players who may have contracted his issue also appear to be good enough to play.

Given the Friday practice updates, Philadelphia is on track to be near 100 percent for the big game. Of their traditional starters, only linebacker NaKobe Dean, who landed on IR late in the year with a knee injury, will not play.