When it comes to quarterbacks with an over two-to-one winning percentage at the NFL level, does any draw as much regular scrutiny as Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles?

In the opinion of soon-to-be-free agent inside linebacker Nakobe Dean, the answer to that question is a firm no.

Discussing all things Eagles in San Francisco before the Super Bowl, Dean explained why he stands by his quarterback and what trait makes him stand out among his peers.

“He's a winner. I mean, come on now, you talk about a guy who, he's had, what, four or five different coordinators in the last five years. And he's still been able to win over 11 games in each of those seasons,” Dean declared. “So it's like, what we're talking about, he gets criticized so much, way more than the other quarterbacks who they call elite around the league. But I mean, nobody has any more winnability. Like, I don't even know if that's a word. But nobody got more winnability than Jalen Hurts.”

According to the Collins Dictionary, winnability is defined as the capacity for winning or being won. Is that exactly what Dean meant? Probably not, but the sentiment stands all the same.

Turning his attention to his own impending free agency, Dean noted that while he doesn't know how things will shake out, he would like to remain in Philadelphia and doesn't care who knows it.

“I know it's a business, but I do hope to be back in Philadelphia,” Dean noted. “I'm pretty sure the team knows that. The fans know that. If you don't, and you know it now, I hope to be back in Philly.”

As the quarterback of the defense, Dean has played a massive part for the Eagles since being drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Will he gear up for a third Super Bowl run sitting next to Zach Baun in 2026? Or will Jihaad Campbell get full run with the role he was drafted to fill? Fans will find out soon enough.