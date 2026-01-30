The Philadelphia Eagles had a down year on offense by their standards, and they made sure to fix those things right after the season ended. It took some time, but they found a new offensive coordinator, as Green Bay Packers quarterback coach Sean Mannion will fill the role.

That wasn't the only hire that the Eagles made, because they have a new passing game coordinator as well, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic.

“The Eagles are hiring former Bucs OC Josh Grizzard as passing game coordinator, per league source,” Berman wrote on X formerly Twitter.

Grizzard was the offensive coordinator for the Bucs for only one season, as he took the place of Liam Coen. The Bucs did not have the best season on offense, and head coach Todd Bowles vowed that there would be changes, especially since they didn't make the playoffs. Grizzard was the first person that Bowles fired, and now he has found his footing somewhere else.

The Eagles are hoping to get back to the offense that helped them during their Super Bowl run, and it seems as if they have the ultimate belief in Mannion to turn things around for them. After the hiring, head coach Nick Siranni shared his excitement about the hire and what he liked about Mannion.

“It was quickly apparent in meeting with Sean that he is a bright young coach with a tremendous future ahead of him in this league,” Sirianni said. “I was impressed by his systematic views on offensive football and his strategic approach.”

The Eagles have the pieces on offense to be a productive unit, but there is some uncertainty surrounding who will be back next season. A.J. Brown is the first person that comes to mind, especially after his complaints throughout the season about the offense.