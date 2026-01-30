With the Super Bowl not kicking off until February 8, the NFL is conducting the Pro Bowl Games that begin on February 3. On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles made an announcement regarding the event and Jalen Hurts that should get the fanbase excited.

The Eagles posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the 27-year-old quarterback will be attending the Pro Bowl Games. With Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold set to play in Super Bowl LX, Hurts will step in and fill his spot alongside Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Jalen Hurts has been named to the Pro Bowl Games ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6PvMhffNl2 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 30, 2026

Article Continues Below

This will be Jalen Hurts' third Pro Bowl nomination in his six-year NFL career. He becomes the sixth player on the Eagles to be named a Pro Bowler for this season, as Hurts joins teammates Jalen Carter, Zack Baun, Cam Jurgens, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean. Philadelphia now ties the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, and Denver Broncos for the most players going to the Pro Bowl Games.

Despite the ups and downs the Eagles experienced throughout the 2025-26 campaign, Hurts did his part in helping lead the team to an 11-6 record and a playoff appearance in 16 games played. In those contests, the former second-round pick recorded 3,224 passing yards and 33 total touchdowns (25 passing, eight rushing) while completing 64.8% of his pass attempts.

At the very least, Jalen Hurts will end the 2025-26 season having some fun at the Pro Bowl Games. After that, he will enjoy the offseason while the Eagles focus on roster acquisitions via free agency and the NFL Draft.