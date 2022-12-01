Published December 1, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles now have a minor injury concern regarding wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

The second-year wideout was limited in practice on Wednesday due to a groin injury. He then went on to feature in the team’s scheduled practice session on Thursday, although he was once again a limited participant on the day.

The Eagles now have their attention set on Friday and whether Smith may be able to take part in the entirety of the team’s final practice session ahead of Week 13. They also are keeping a close watch on wide receiver Zach Pascal, who is also nursing a nagging groin ailment.

Smith has dealt with multiple injuries as of late, and still, he has not missed a single game in the 2022 campaign. There was some early concern regarding his status for the Week 12 home contest against the Green Bay Packers, as he ended up being a limited participant in practice last Thursday due to a knee injury. He not only received the green light to play in the game, but he also featured in 92 percent of snaps on offense and hauled in four catches for 50 receiving yards.

Smith leads the current NFC East leaders in receptions with 56 to go along with a second-best 609 receiving yards.

The Eagles are looking to pick up a win over the Titans to move to an 11-1 record on the season.