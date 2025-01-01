The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most dominant teams in the NFC this season. Philadelphia is 13-3 heading into Week 18 and has already clinched the NFC East division title. A good 2024 season got even better for one Eagles player who had a major life event occur on New Years Eve.

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith got engaged to his girlfriend, Mya Danielle, on New Years Eve. Danielle shared a number of pictures on Instagram of the proposal and of her new ring.

“Went on a ROCK climbing adventure with my forever tonight,” Danielle captioned her post, along with a host of celebratory emojis.

The couple started 2025 off on the perfect note.

Smith is in the middle of his third season in the NFL and is playing like a solid WR2 for the Eagles. He has hauled in 68 receptions for 833 yards and eight touchdowns with one game left to play.

He will be pursuing a ring of his own during the playoffs as the Eagles make another run at the Super Bowl.

DeVonta Smith, Mya Danielle made another huge announcement around Christmas

Smith and Danielle made their relationship public knowledge during the summer of 2023 with an announcement that Danielle was pregnant with their first child.

“To our unborn you were made with so much love,” the post read. “We’re so thankful God blessed us to be your parents. You have so much love for you already it’s indescribable. We know the journey will not be easy but it’ll be an amazing story to tell. Mommie and DaDa cannot wait to meet you. See you soon baby girl.”

Smith and Danielle welcomed their baby girl, Kyse Danielle, into the world in October of 2023.

Danielle recently announced on Instagram that the couple is expecting a second child as well. The post simply read “Happy Holidays from our growing family” and included some photos of her cradling her baby bump.

2025 it shaping up to be a big year for their family. A Super Bowl victory by the Eagles would be the icing on the cake.