By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

In arguably the best Christmas Eve matchup, the Philadelphia Eagles will travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes an Eagles-Cowboys prediction and pick, laid out below.

Philadelphia is in control of the NFC East, and the NFC as a whole, with a 13-1 record. Home-field advantage in the playoffs is an almost certainty thanks to the team’s five-game winning streak. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s team is the likely Super Bowl favorite.

Dallas has gone 10-4 this season, second place in the NFC East and currently leading the NFC Wildcard. Unlucky for the Cowboys, their 10-4 record would lead the NFC South. Instead, the Wildcard seems to be the path to the playoffs for Mike McCarthy and company.

Here are the Eagles-Cowboys NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Eagles-Cowboys Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: +4 (-110)

Dallas Cowboys: -4 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-106)

Under: 47.5 (-114)

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

It is hard to tell whether the injury is something to be concerned about or if the team’s record allows some level of conservatism, but Jalen Hurts will miss this contest with a shoulder sprain. In his place, Gardner Minshew will make his first start since 2021. Minshew has only attempted four passes this season. The former sixth-rounder had two good seasons as the starting quarterback for bad Jacksonville teams. Miles Sanders leads the team with 1,110 rushing yards and is second with 11 touchdowns, trailing Hurts’ 13 scores. Kenneth Gainwell has added four rushing touchdowns. Philadelphia has rushed for 2,220 yards and 30 (!!!) touchdowns as a team. Dallas has allowed 1,863 rushing yards but only seven touchdowns to their opponents.

AJ Brown has dominated this season, leading the team with 1,201 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, the perfect off-season addition for an already-loaded Philadelphia offense. DeVonta Smith, a former college teammate of Hurts, has totaled 901 receiving yards and five touchdowns, both are second on the team. Philadelphia’s lethal offense has averaged 29.4 points per game, which is second in the league.

Philadelphia has also dominated on defense, ranking sixth by allowing 19.1 points per game. Haason Reddick and Javon Hargrave have combined for 22 sacks, while Philadelphia has sacked their opponents 55 (!!!) times. Dallas has only allowed 19 sacks, but this is a bad matchup for any offensive line. Prescott’s turnover numbers are also concerning.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

Dak Prescott has been solid, completing 68.0 percent of his passes for 2,103 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in nine games. Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott have dominated the rushing game for Dallas, splitting the duties nearly 50-50. Pollard leads the team with 969 rushing yards, ranking second with nine touchdowns. Elliott leads the team with 10 rushing touchdowns and is second with 774 rushing yards. Dallas has rushed for 2,032 yards and 22 touchdowns as a team, and Philadelphia has allowed 1,695 rushing yards to their opponents.

CeeDee Lamb has certainly earned his Pro Bowl nod, leading the team with 1,087 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Pollard is one of four Cowboys tied for second on the team with three touchdown catches. Dallas has averaged 28.1 points per game, third in the league.

Dallas’ defense has been great, holding opponents to 19.2 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league. Micah Parsons, who leads the team with 13 sacks, leads a pass rush that has totaled 49 sacks. Philadelphia has allowed 35 sacks, presenting a good opportunity for the Dallas pass rush.

Final Eagles-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

Even without Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia offense and defense will combine to limit Dallas. Both offenses are too good for the total to stay under.

Final Eagles-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia +4 (-110), over 47.5 (-106)