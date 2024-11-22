Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver DeVonta Smith's status is in question for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Philadelphia would obviously love to have Smith available for the Sunday Night Football game but he wasn't seen at practice Friday after not practicing all week, per Tim McManus of ESPN.

The 26-year-old is dealing with a hamstring injury. Smith has not practiced this week as mentioned, which makes his chances of playing on Sunday appear to be quite slim at the moment.

He has played in nine games this season. Smith has recorded 41 receptions, 516 receiving yards and four touchdowns during that span. He is one of the better wide receivers in the entire NFL when healthy.

The 8-2 Eagles will certainly miss Smith if he is indeed unavailable to play against the Rams. Still, Philadelphia will remain confident as they go head-to-head with a Los Angeles team that has been inconsistent in 2024.

Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni did not provide an update on DeVonta Smith while speaking to reporters earlier on Friday.

“We’ll see by the end of today,” Sirianni said, via McLane.

The Eagles have not officially ruled Smith out as of this story's writing. There is still a chance that he will be ready to go. At the moment, though, Smith seems to be on track to not play in the Eagles-Rams game.

The Eagles and Rams will go head-to-head in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 PM EST as Philadelphia looks to improve to 9-2 on Sunday Night Football. Los Angeles features upset potential, though, so anything is possible. It should be a competitive game between these NFC rivals.

Meanwhile, we will continue to monitor and provide updates on DeVonta Smith's injury status as they are made available.