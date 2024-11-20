The Philadelphia Eagles have been in heavy pursuit of the NFC East crown, after defeating the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders all in the last five weeks. Head coach Nick Sirianni and Co. are rolling with six consecutive wins, and are finding their championship groove once again the 2024-25 season. That said, the Eagles have a few notable blemishes on the injury report ahead of their Week 12 battle with the Los Angeles Rams. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith was one of the key misses during Eagles practice on Wednesday.

Smith, along with defensive end Jalyx Hunt and defensive tackle Milton Williams didn't participate, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Eagles don't kick off until 8:20 PM ET for Sunday Night Football on November 24, which should some extra time for the Eagles to make their inactives list official in Week 12.

The hamstring ailment that Smith has been dealing with for a while shouldn't worry fans too much. All eyes will now turn to Thursday's injury report. Not only will the attention be on Smith's status, but on the other missing pieces, as well. Smith has been vital as one of the Jalen Hurts' primary weapons in the crux of each of their close games this season, so an absence would be a severe setback.

Eagles will monitor DeVonta Smith ahead of Rams matchup

Smith was limited all of last week before the Eagles' 26-18 victory over the Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 11. The fourth-year wideout started, and managed four receptions on six targets for 29 yards.

While it wasn't close to Smith's standard, the preparation leading up to the game on a short week is encouraging. The Eagles appear to be moving forward with the same approach in Week 12.

After missing just one game before the team's bye week because of a concussion, Smith has made an appearance in every outing since. It may take him more time to be finally over the hamstring ailment, but his willingness and desire to play cannot be ignored.

Playing opposite A.J. Brown in the Eagles passing attack, Smith has recorded 41 catches on 56 targets for 516 yards and four touchdowns, while boasting a career-high success rate of 62.5. He's nearing his third 1,000-yard campaign, but considering that the Eagles are currently in the driver's seat for the NFC playoffs, the coaching staff and the training staff could be more cautious with the star wideout than usual.