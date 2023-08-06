The Philadelphia Eagles signed former New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons guard Josh Andrews amid a multitude of roster moves, the team announced in a Sunday tweet.

“#Eagles have officially signed OL Josh Andrews, waived/injured WR Charleston Rambo, and released LB Davion Taylor,” Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles reporter Jeff McLane wrote in a Sunday tweet. “Taylor, the #Eagles' 2020 3d rounder, released for a second time by the team that drafted him. This time way before cut down day.”

Josh Andrews, who signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2014, has played in 48 games and started in nine with five teams during his NFL career. He played in six games and started in five for the Saints in 2022, including a Week 17 matchup with Philadelphia that saw New Orleans claim a 20-10 victory at Lincoln Financial Field. The former Oregon State guard allowed two sacks during the 330 offensive snaps he played in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.

Josh Andrews will join an Eagles offensive line that features former Super Bowl champion center Jason Kelce, Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson and a two-time All-Pro selection in offensive tackle Lane Johnson. The Eagles' 83.2 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking rating and their 73.6 run-blocking rating put them in first and fifth place in the site's 2022 regular-season rankings.

Kelce, a six-time Pro Bowl invitee and a five-time First-Team All-Pro selection, signed a one-year, $14.25 million contract extension with the Eagles in March.

“I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season,” Kelce wrote in a March tweet. “After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year.

“Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain't f****g done yet!”