Center Jason Kelce and the Eagles reached an agreement on a one-year, $14.25 million contract one day after he announced he would return for another season, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

He remains the highest-paid center in the NFL.

Kelce made his announcement in a Monday tweet after mulling the decision in the weeks following the 38-35 win by the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

“I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season,” wrote Jason Kelce. “After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year.

“Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t f****g done yet!”

A five-time All-Pro selection for the Eagles, Kelce spent 12 years in Philadelphia since he was drafted with the 191st-overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He played and started in 176 games for the Eagles, earning a streak of invitations to the Pro Bowl games from 2019-23 after taking home spots in 2014 and 2016. He faced off against his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in Super Bowl LVII.

According to a February article from the Philadelphia Inquirer, Jason Kelce said he would hopefully make his retirement decision soon.

“It’s hard to get here,” Kelce said. “I haven’t really allowed the emotion to get to me yet and I’m sure we’ll have a more emotional interaction. But I’m really, really happy for Trav. He played his butt off. That team deserved everything they had coming to them.

“They earned it. I have a lot of respect for everyone in that organization. There’s a lot of people in that organization who gave me my start in the league, including the head coach Andy Reid. Obviously, I would’ve liked to win but I’m happy for Trav.”