The Philadelphia Eagles have some high hopes for their 2023 campaign after coming up just short in Super Bowl 57, and a guy who is going to have a big role in those hopes is Haason Reddick. Reddick is coming off the best season of his career by far, and is set to take a big step towards returning to the field for Philadelphia after missing the start of their training camp work.

Reddick did not participate in the first two practices of training camp for Philly, as he was dealing with a groin injury. However, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni revealed that Reddick will begin doing individual drills during their practice on Sunday, which is a great sign that Reddick should be back on the field alongside his teammates in short time.

Via Jeff McLane:

“Nick Sirianni said that Haason Reddick (groin) will do some individual drills today. The Eagles LB missed the first two days of camp.”

Reddick has a monster debut season with Philadelphia last year (49 tackles, 16 sacks, 11 TFL, 26 QB Hits, 3 PD, 5 FF, 3 FR) which helped him his first Pro-Bowl and All-Pro honors, and a fourth place finish in the Defensive Player of the Year vote. If the Eagles want to win it all this season, they are going to need Reddick on the field wreaking havoc like he did last year.

It was a bit concerning to see Reddick have to miss some time to start camp, but the good news is that he appears to be progressing quite nicely. It seems like only a matter of time until Reddick is back practicing fully for the Eagles, and once that happens, we will get our first true look at how Philadelphia's deadly defensive-line will shape up this year.