Does Riverboat Ron Rivera hold the answers for Eagles' defense?

The Philadelphia Eagles' problems extend beyond just one side of the ball, but the defense is a logical first place to address after an embarrassing effort in their 32-9 loss to the Tampa Buccaneers in the NFL playoffs. They could be looking at an old friend to help get things in order for next season.

“Former Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is interviewing with the Eagles for their defensive coordinator position, per sources,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. “The last time Rivera was a DC, his 2010 Chargers led the league in total defense.”

The two-time Coach of the Year served as Philly's linebackers coach from 1999-2003 before rising up the ranks. He was fired by the Washington Commanders following an unsuccessful four-year tenure that consisted of a 26-40-1 record and a few regrettable soundbites.

The Eagles just relieved Sean Desai of his DC duties, with senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia (took over play-calling late in year) leaving the franchise to seek work elsewhere. Both Rivera and Philadelphia are in desperate need of a fresh start after a tumultuous 2023-24 campaign.

But would Riverboat Ron be the stabilizing force this team requires? His wealth of experience, which includes a Super Bowl appearance with the Carolina Panthers, could be a tremendous boost for a unit that might have to go back to the basics. The Eagles were unable to make standard tackles in the NFC Wild Card Round, allowing the Buccaneers to carve them up in Raymond James Stadium.

With Ron Rivera's credentials and Philly's knack for retooling, this potential union might ensure that a scary collapse becomes only a temporary backslide and not a foreshadowing of more dysfunction to come.