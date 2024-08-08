The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping that Jalen Carter becomes a dominant force for them on the defensive line this season after an impressive rookie campaign in 2023, and they are putting more on his plate under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, as they have packages in which he will line up on the edge to allow Jordan Davis and Milton Williams to line up inside, or have five defensive linemen on the field. Carter opened up on that role.

“It's good. It's fun,” Jalen Carter said, via Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. “I actually haven't been on the edge that much, but I always tell them if you need me anywhere, we got a package for it when I'm on the edge, and we'll see what happens. … I got a lot of space. I can line up wide where I can make the tackle set out a little farther.”

It does not seem like the Eagles and Vic Fangio will be using Carter on the edge very much, but maybe in specific situations. Regardless of where he is lining up, Carter will be expected to be one of, if not the best defensive player for Philadelphia this year. With the loss of Fletcher Cox as a veteran leader, Carter will have to step up on the field and vocally.

Expectations for Jalen Carter in year 2 with Eagles

Carter had lofty goals coming into the NFL with the Eagles, as he aimed to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, but he lost out to Will Anderson Jr. of the Houston Texans. There is no shame in that, as Carter impressed for long stretches, before tailing off a bit in the second half, albeit still playing well. This year, Carter is keeping his personal goals go himself.

“I keep my goals private, man, because I didn't get my defensive player of the year,” Carter said, via Kerr. “I just want to be the best. I want to connect with my team. The main goal is to win the Super Bowl.”

Carter was one of, if not the best prospect going into the 2023 NFL Draft, so expectations are sky high for him with the Eagles. He wants to be known as one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL, and he definitely has the potential to put himself in that category. If he can become more consistent, he could potentially put himself into that top tier defensive lineman category that includes players like Chris Jones, Dexter Lawrence and Quinnen Williams. It will be interesting to see how Carter fares this season.