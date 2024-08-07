The Philadelphia Eagles had a horrendous end to the 2023 season, losing five of their last six regular season games and taking a horrible defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made sure there would be major changes going into next season, and that's what he did by hiring a new offensive and defensive coordinator, but he also made some changes to the way he coached.

Sirianni has done everything he can to fix the Eagles and has been “bold” in doing so, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

One of the main things that Sirianna wanted to do was fix the offense, and he did that by hiring Kellen Moore as the offensive coordinator. After having more of an on-hand approach last season with Jalen Hurts and the offense, he's started this season by letting Moore handle things on that side of the ball while he looks at other aspects of the team.

The Eagles are looking to bounce back from their 2023 season

The Philadelphia Eagles weren't on the same page as much during the 2023 season, most notably on defense. Hurts and former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson were not on the same page as Sirianni, which caused confusion and tension within the offense. Hurts and Johnson wanted the offense to be more layered, while Sirianna was in the mindset of “if it ain't broke, don't fix it,” according to Fowler.

That affected Sirianni and Hurt's relationship last year, but with the coach taking a step back and letting Moore handle the offense this year, things already look promising between the coach and quarterback.

“There have been other outward displays that suggest the relationship is in a better place, including on Monday when Hurts and Sirianni drove around the field on a golf cart together, both smiling as they took a lap in front of the media and some fans before heading out of sight,” Fowler wrote.

Hurts thinks that he and Sirianna are in a good place, and mentioned the dynamic in their relationship when training camp started.

“I think we're in a great place,” Hurts said. “I think any time you have any frustration, any time you have any adversity that you have to overcome, it's supposed to test you. It's a matter of being on the same page. If we were on the same page, we maybe would have accomplished the things we would have [last season], and we didn't, and that's a learning experience.”

The Eagles have the pieces this year to be amongst one of the best teams in the NFC, as they're not far removed from being in the Super Bowl in 2023. Not only do they have the same core group of skill players returning, but they added running back Saquon Barkley in free agency, which is a big plus to their offense.