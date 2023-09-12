The Philadelphia Eagles didn't exactly cruise to victory over the New England Patriots in Week 1, but a win is a win, and Philly will gladly start the season off with a 1-0 record. One of the bright spots in their win was rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter, and it sounds like Nick Sirianni and the rest of the coaching staff was thrilled with his performance.

Carter, who fell to the Eagles at the ninth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, was wreaking havoc on New England's offensive line all day long, racking up eight pressures and a sack on their quarterback Mac Jones. Sirianni noted that Carter always seemed to be breaking into the Patriots backfield, while also challenging the young star to continue to play at that high level on a weekly basis.

“They did a good job of getting the ball out. Jalen, when we were able to get pressure, even when they got the ball out and there was pressure, I just kept seeing Jalen in those scenarios of where he was. But I thought he did a really nice job. It was his first game, and we’ve got a lot more. So we were pleased with where he was in the offseason, we were pleased where he was throughout training camp, and we’re pleased with how he performed in that first game. It’s a long season. He has to keep doing it over and over and over again.” – Nick Sirianni, ProFootballTalk

Jalen Carter was certainly impressive in Week 1, but one game doesn't make you an instant star in the NFL. Carter is going to have to continue playing at a high level in order for the Eagles to succeed, but it's clear he's on the right track, which is a very encouraging development for Philadelphia.