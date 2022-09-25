Jalen Hurts’ 4-word reaction to the dominant performance from Eagles defense vs. Carson Wentz, Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 3, as they cruised to a 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders.

As was the case in the Eagles’ opening two games of the season, quarterback Jalen Hurts once again rose to the occasion for the current NFC East leaders, as he recorded 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest.

The Eagles defense also upped his play against a familiar face in Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz. Six different players on the defensive side of the ball recorded a sack, and the unit also picked up a safety in the fourth quarter.

Hurts was left in awe after seeing the defense simply control in this divisional showdown.

“Nine sacks, that’s crazy,” Hurts said in his post-game press conference.

As it stands, the Eagles now lead all the NFL in sacks this season with an astounding 12, which comes after they tallied a total of 29 sacks in regular season play last year.

Overall, the Eagles and the Miami Dolphins are the lone teams in the NFL that currently boast a 3-0 record. Philadelphia will now turn its attention to an upcoming home matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as head coach Doug Pederson is set to make his return to Lincoln Financial Field in Week 4.